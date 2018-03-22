CBS News March 22, 2018, 4:32 PM

Karen and Charlotte Pence on new children's book, being America's second family

Only on the "CBS This Morning" podcast, second lady Karen Pence and her 24-year-old daughter, Charlotte, join CBS News' Elaine Quijano to discuss their new children's book about their pet rabbit – Marlon Bundo. Written by Vice President Mike Pence's daughter and illustrated by Mrs. Pence, a former art teacher, "Marlon Bundo's Day in the Life of the Vice President" aims to educate children about the role of the vice president. 

"[Marlon] had a pretty popular Instagram account and we thought it would be really fun to do a children's book about him. And we thought for the first one at least, it should be about the vice presidency," Charlotte said.  

Second lady Karen Pence and her daughter, Charlotte

"It probably took about four months to get all the watercolors done, but it was a lot of fun. And Marlon is very good at posing and we put him in a lot of situations," Mrs. Pence said. 

The mother-daughter team discuss collaborating, the role of the second family, and how they are leaving their mark on the vice president's official residence – the U.S. Naval Observatory. They explain why art therapy and abolishing human trafficking are important causes for them, and they also respond to comedian John Oliver releasing a parody children's book.

