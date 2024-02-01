Baltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews helped save a woman's life on a Southwest Airlines flight

Here's your Thursday afternoon news roundup | February 1, 2024 Here's your Thursday afternoon news roundup | February 1, 2024 01:46

BALTIMORE - Baltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews helped a woman who was having a mid-flight emergency on a Southwest Airlines flight from Baltimore to Phoenix, Arizona Thursday morning, according to the Ravens.

In a statement to WJZ, the Ravens confirmed that it was Andrews on the plane and included a quote from Andrews: "In addition to the fast-acting flight attendants, the real heroes are the nurse and doctor who also happened to be on the plane. Thankfully, they were able to provide the woman the quick assistance she needed."

The scary moments were detailed in a thread posted on X, formerly Twitter, by user Andrew Springs (@NaturalSprings).

A man in the aisle seat popped up, “Could it be her blood sugar? I have a diabetic testing kit.”



It was @Ravens TE Mark Andrews.



Andrews instructed the medical professionals (equal citizen heroes in this story) on using his test kit. Eventually her heart-rate stabilized. (2/3) — Andrew Springs (@NaturalSprings) February 1, 2024

In Springs' first tweet, he wrote, "A woman on my @southwest flight from Baltimore to Phoenix this morning had a mid-flight medical emergency. The doctor and nurse attending to her couldn't find a strong pulse, her blood pressure was extremely low, and required oxygen to breathe. It was genuinely scary. (1/3)"

He then posted a second tweet that said, "A man in the aisle seat popped up, "Could it be her blood sugar? I have a diabetic testing kit". It was Ravens TE Mark Andrews. Andrews instructed the medical professionals (equal citizen heroes in this story) on using his test kit. Eventually her heart rate stabilized. (2/3)"

In Springs' third tweet, he detailed how the incident ended: "Paramedics met the flight as soon as we landed. Andrews deplaned quietly. No fanfare. As he has done his whole career, he stepped up in a huge moment when people needed him most. Watching complete strangers spring into action to help save someone's life is truly amazing. (3/3)"

"Medical personnel responded to Flight 485 once it arrived in Phoenix from Baltimore this morning. Because of Customer privacy policies we are not able to share additional details, though as always, we are appreciative of the efforts of our Crew, medical personnel, and fellow Customers who assist others during these inflight situations," Southwest Airlines said in a statement to WJZ.

Andrews played in the AFC Championship game against the Kansas City Chiefs on January 28th, two months after having surgery on his left ankle.

Andrews' return came after he beat the odds of what was first thought to be a season-ending injury on November 16th.