Mario Lopez faces backlash for comments on raising transgender children

In an interview with conservative commentator Candace Owens, entertainment host Mario Lopez made a comment about parenting transgender children that outraged many.

Owens, who hosts her own show on the PragerU YouTube channel, asked Lopez about what she called "weird trends," in Hollywood. "Celebrities are coming out — and I know Charlize Theron did this a few weeks ago — and saying that their child is picking their gender," Owens said.

Theron recently revealed that her 7-year-old child Jackson did not identify as a boy. Owens said she's trying to understand this "new Hollywood mentality," where celebrity parents think their children have the "mental authority" to choose their gender.

Lopez agreed, and said he's trying to understand it himself. "I'm blown away too," he said. "I'm never one to tell anyone how to parent their children... if you come from a place of love, you can't go wrong."

"But, my God, if you're 3 years old and you're saying you're feeling a certain way and you think you're a boy or girl, I think it's dangerous as a parent to make that determination then," he continued. Lopez said it's "alarming" and there may be repercussions later on.

Owens shared that as a child, she went through a "tomboy" phase for a year, before she went through puberty. Owens said if at that time she decided to shave her head and become a boy, she'd be depressed once she went through puberty and started liking boys. "You can't make a decision about your sexuality when you're 3 years old," she said.

Lopez agreed. "My daughter thinks some boys have cooties. You don't know anything about sexuality, you're just a kid," Lopez said.

Gender and sexuality are two separate aspects of a person's identity. Gender refers to a person's identity as male, female, a continuum or blend of both, or perhaps conforming to neither. Sex refers to a person's biological makeup, while sexual orientation is about who they are attracted to. Experts say transgender individuals do not "choose" their gender or sexuality.

The two hosts continuously confused gender and sexuality during their discussion.

"I think that's a very scary trend we're seeing in Hollywood right now, and to me, at the core of it, seems like narcissism," Owens said. "Like you just want to say, 'I'm so tolerant, and I'm so accepting that whatever my kid wants to do they can do.'"

Lopez, a father of three, said parents need to let their kids be kids, "but at the same time, we need to be the adults in the situation."

"I think in the formative years is when you start to have these conversations and make those decisions [about gender/sexuality]. Before that is way to young," he continued.

Lopez, who at the beginning of the 40-minute interview said he is a registered independent after Owens insinuated he was politically conservative, said he doesn't talk about politics, because he's "in the people business."

"I don't want to alienate anyone. I want everyone to want to watch me," Lopez said. However, his comments about transgender youth drew criticism from Twitter users, some of whom said he's "cancelled" as far as they're concerned.

Good luck getting work now Mario. Interview with Candace and questioning the Trans dogma. Mario Lopez says letting kids live as preferred gender is 'dangerous' https://t.co/aSEp6nPAVQ via https://t.co/rUVQPniDjB — Mr Barkley (@Barkley_uk) July 30, 2019

Mario Lopez should mind his business and worry about his own children. Everyone is entitled to their opinions, even wrong ones. But criticizing someone’s parenting publicly crosses a line. If a child isn’t being abused, observe quietly. — nunya business (@100ptruthteller) July 30, 2019

@TransEquality Candace Owens and Mario Lopez are spreading idiocy on the Prager U social channel about trans kids. I posted three replies, but wanted to make sure this is on your radar, too. https://t.co/5FaM57sPWe — WokeUpLikeThis (@FTWTMPS) July 9, 2019

Many pointed out that Lopez and Owens did not seem well-informed on transgender issues. Neither host has publicly responded on social media or otherwise.

On Twitter, the LGBTQ organization PFLAG offered to provide Lopez with "more education on what being #transgender means, the difference between #sexualorientation, #sex, and #gender... and a whole lot of other things." The group offers a guide to help loved ones understand these issues better.

It’s okay @MarioLopezExtra. We’re here to help provide more education on what being #transgender means, the difference between #sexualorientation, #sex, and #gender... and a whole lot of other things. https://t.co/ahjYTyenMD — PFLAG National (@PFLAG) July 31, 2019

During his interview, Lopez also took aim at the #MeToo movement. He said social media campaigns such as #MeToo and #BelieveWomen are dangerous, "because people lie — and sometimes those people are women." In 1993, well before the #MeToo movement, Lopez was accused of rape and denied the allegations, and the charges were eventually dropped, according to Variety.