Mariah Carey reportedly sells engagement ring from billionaire ex-fiancé James Packer

Mariah Carey is reportedly selling her engagement ring from billionaire ex-fiancé James Packer. In 2016, ET reported that Carey was keeping her 35-carat engagement ring after her breakup, which was reportedly worth $10 million.

Now, Page Six reports that Carey has sold the ring. Though her publicist did not directly confirm the rumor, the spokesperson did say, "Mariah has been very vocal recently about her choice to move forward in her life surrounded by positivity. That requires leaving emotional and material baggage behind, including an old engagement ring from an ex-boyfriend."

Carey and Packer got engaged in January 2016, but split in October of that year after a fight during a vacation in Greece. Carey kept her enormous sparkler, which was custom designed by New York based designer Wilfredo Rosado.

A source told Page Six that Carey had one of her business managers quietly sell her ring for $2.1 million to a Los Angeles jeweler.

"A confidentiality agreement was signed, but the jeweler is currently selling it, and there's only one such ring," the source told Page Six. "Mariah Carey's public relations people are desperately trying to keep the story from the press, and have threatened the jeweler with litigation if he discloses her name."

Another Carey source said that the singer is not selling the ring because of any financial difficulties, and added that the ring was worth way less than the widely reported $10 million.

Last month, Carey revealed that she has bipolar disorder. The singer told People that though she was first diagnosed in 2001, she is coming forward with her story now because she feels she is in a good place managing her mental health.