Mariah Carey's "All I Want for Christmas is You" hits top spot on Billboard's Hot 100

Twenty-five years after it was released, Mariah Carey's "All I Want for Christmas is You" hit the No. 1 spot on Billboard's Hot 100 list. It's the first time ever that the song has earned the top spot.

This is Carey's 19th No. 1 hit. That puts her just behind the Beatles, who lead the pack with 20 chart-topping songs.

It isn't the first time "All I Want for Christmas is You" has risen through the ranks. There's a streaming spike every holiday season, which in 2018 brought the song to the No. 3 spot on Billboard's list. It also set a new one-day streaming record on Spotify that year.

"All I Want for Christmas Is You" is also the first holiday-themed hit to top the Hot 100 chart since "The Chipmunk Song" in 1958.

The song is from Carey's 1994 album, "Merry Christmas," which is currently No. 1 on the Billboard R&B albums chart. Carey wrapped her "All I Want for Christmas Is You" tour Sunday at New York's Madison Square Garden.