Fresh out of a U.S. federal prison, Maria Butina, the Russian woman who made headlines last year when she was arrested and charged with acting as an agent of a foreign government and failing to register as such, tells Lesley Stahl she acted in good faith to foster better U.S.-Russian relations. Maria Butina appears in her first U.S. television interview since her arrest on the next edition of 60 Minutes, Sunday, November 3 at 7:30 p.m. ET and 7 p.m. PT on CBS.



The 30-year-old was arrested in July 2018 and pled guilty to conspiring to act as a foreign agent last December. Butina had been attending NRA events since 2014 and often posted pictures of herself at NRA gatherings with prominent Republicans like Scott Walker, Bobby Jindal and Rick Santorum. She also organized a trip for NRA members to Moscow that included meetings with top Russian officials. Throughout her time in the U.S., she communicated regularly with a Russian official, Alexander Torshin, who attended NRA events in the U.S. as well as the meetings in Moscow.



Butina says her actions have been unfairly characterized by the U.S. government. "I think it's an American, very old saying that suggests that wolves have teeth, but not all animals with teeth are wolves," she says. "You cannot judge a person based on appearance."



John Demers, the assistant attorney general for national security, calls Butina "an influence agent." "She was getting access to Americans who she thought were close to power in America," Demers says. "She broke the law, he says, because she acted as an agent of the Russian government while she was here "and pretended that she wasn't."



Butina also attended other political events, including the 2015 Libertarian convention Freedomfest in Las Vegas, where she posed a question about sanctions to then-presidential candidate Donald Trump. As the 2016 election drew closer, she claimed to have gotten close to Trump's Russia advisors.



In one of thousands of Twitter direct messages 60 Minutes obtained, she wrote to Torshin: "We made our bet. I am following our game." Torshin replied: "…This is the battle for the future. It cannot be lost… patience and cold blood…" A week later, Butina writes to Torshin: "…Only incognito! Right now everything has to be quiet and careful." When Stahl asks Butina what that was all about, she says, "Let me take you back to 2016…around the election time. Do you remember at that time how American media treated Russia? Everything was toxic. Tell me that there is no racism here against the Russians. Oh, please. It is." Pressed by Stahl that prosecutors insist she was trying to influence U.S. policy, she says, "I never sought to influence your policies… I wanted to learn from the United States and make Russia better." She says her involvement with the NRA was a natural extension of a gun rights movement she started in Russia. Butina says she has been a firearms enthusiast since learning to hunt with her father as a young girl in Siberia.



Butina tells Stahl the U.S. Justice system is broken and criticizes the conditions in jail, saying there were cockroaches and that she spent over 100 days in solitary confinement.



Demers says Butina is trying to reach the Russian people and their president Vladimir Putin with this interview. "I have very little doubt the Russian government will leverage her as an instrument of propaganda."