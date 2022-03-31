Maren Morris on "becoming fearless again"

Grammy-nominated country music star Maren Morris, having gone through a turbulent couple of years with the pandemic, having a baby, and more, says she's becoming fearless again, in an interview with correspondent Anthony Mason for "CBS Sunday Morning," to be broadcast April 3 on CBS and streamed on Paramount+.

Morris, one of the biggest stars in country music, said the last two years made her stronger.

Here is an excerpt. (To watch this preview clip, click on the video player below.)

MAREN MORRIS: "I feel like I'm becoming fearless again. Because I just don't know what there is to be afraid of after, like, the last couple of years. I've done things that have scared the ever-loving hell out of me, and I made it through it."

ANTHONY MASON: "What scared the ever-loving hell out of you?"

MORRIS: "Having my son, and having like, a really rough labor, and birth with him. I had an emergency C-section and, like, both our heart rates were dropping, and it had been, like, 31 hours and he still wasn't coming.

"And then, yeah, like, postpartum depression, that was, like, another surprise. And yeah, it's just like a lot of reality checks, and knowing that, like, I wasn't in control, and I probably never was."

Morris also talks with Mason about performing in front of live audiences again following the pandemic; her new album, "Humble Quest"; and her willingness to take personal stands on social justice and diversity in country music.

Morris admits the backlash on social media over her political statements hurt: "I would be lying if I said it didn't still hurt," she said. "But it's also, like, I'm really glad the people that go out of their way to be so awful and send death threats to, like, me and my son, will never be at my show again."

