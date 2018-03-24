Who pledged donations to "March for Our Lives"?

WASHINGTON -- The "March for Our Lives" rallies unfolding in Washington, D.C., and across the country Saturday have attracted hundreds of thousands of people protesting gun violence, and a handful of prominent celebrities have pledged donations to support the cause and its participants. The movement, organized mainly by Never Again MSD (Marjory Stoneman Douglas), an organization set up by students in the aftermath of last month's deadly Parkland high school shooting, has attracted financial support from stars including Taylor Swift and George Clooney.

Swift, who often stays quiet on social issues and started out her career as a country music star, broke her silence on gun control via Instagram. She announced Friday she donated, although didn't disclose an amount.

"No one should have to go to school in fear of gun violence," she said.

"I've made a donation to show my support for the students, for the March for Our Lives campaign, for everyone affected by these tragedies, and to support gun reform."

Swift's announced donation came after pledges from other big names, including Clooney and his wife, Amal. They pledged a $500,000 contribution and also said they would join in the rally on Saturday.

"Amal and I are so inspired by the courage and eloquence of these young men and women from Stoneman Douglas High School," Clooney told People magazine. "Our family will be there on March 24 to stand side by side with this incredible generation of young people from all over the country, and in the name of our children Ella and Alexander, we're donating $500,000 to help pay for this groundbreaking event."

Late last month, Oprah Winfrey matched the $500,000 donation.

George and Amal, I couldn’t agree with you more. I am joining forces with you and will match your $500,000 donation to ‘March For Our Lives.’ These inspiring young people remind me of the Freedom Riders of the 60s who also said we’ve had ENOUGH and our voices will be heard. — Oprah Winfrey (@Oprah) February 20, 2018

Famous Hollywood producer Steven Spielberg and his wife, Kate Capshaw, said they would donate the same amount.

"The young students in Florida and now across the country are already demonstrating their leadership with a confidence and maturity that belies their ages," they said in a statement. "Kate and I applaud their efforts to take a stand for the benefit of this and future generations. They are an inspiration to us all, and we are joining in this movement with a donation of $500,000."

Film executive Jeffrey Katzenberg also joined in, claiming he offered $500,000 to the movement.

Organizers hoped Saturday's rally in Washington would attract 500,000 people. Additional rallies were planned in more than 800 cities across the country and around the world.