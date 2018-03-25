"March for Our Lives": NRA posts membership drive, YouTube video about march

The National Rifle Association posted a membership drive on its Facebook page on Saturday morning as hundreds of thousands nationwide geared up for the "March for Our Lives." NRATV posted a video Thursday ahead of the march called "March for Our Lie."

"Stand and Fight for our Kids' Safety by Joining NRA," read Saturday's Facebook post. Linking to a membership drive, the post continued: "Today's protests aren't spontaneous. Gun-hating billionaires and Hollywood elites are manipulating and exploiting children as part of their plan to DESTROY the Second Amendment and strip us of our right to defend ourselves and our loved ones."

On Thursday, NRATV posted a video to its YouTube page with Colion Noir, who said there's an "agenda that's a million times bigger than the guns" that blames the NRA for everything.

After calling it a "carnival of a march," Noir said people should donate to get armed guards at the school. He then slammed the Parkland school shooting survivors, saying "but then these kids would have to shrink from the spotlight and go back to their homework."

Noir tried to say he supports the "First Amendment" right of the people to protest, but then complained about how the group is "actively trying" to get his show off "mainstream media platform."

"I have to ask, what are you really marching for? Because from where I'm standing, it looks like a march to burn the Constitution and rewrite the parts they don't like in crayon," he concluded.

The NRA has been a frequent target of the Parkland school shooting survivors. At a CNN Town Hall days after the shooting, Marjory Stoneman Douglas senior Cameron Kasky tried to get Florida Republican Sen. Marco Rubio to pledge not to take any money from the NRA.

On Saturday at the Washington D.C. march, Stoneman Douglas senior David Hogg said "Let's put the USA over the NRA." Student Delaney Tarr urged people not to stop marching because "if we move on, the NRA and those against us will win." U.S. Rep. John Lewis, D-Georgia, told marchers in Atlanta that he is "proud" of his F rating from the NRA.