Pence hires ex-White House aide Marc Short as next chief of staff

Former top White House aide Marc Short is returning to 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue as Vice President Mike Pence's next chief of staff.

A White House official confirmed Short's return to the White House on Tuesday and Pence soon announced the hire in a tweet. Short left his role as the White House director of legislative affairs last year and had been working at the University of Virginia's Miller Center and as a paid CNN contributor.

Short previously served as Pence's chief of staff when Pence was in Congress.

"I am pleased to announce that Marc Short will be returning to the White House to serve as my chief of staff. Marc will be joining the Office of the Vice President in March and we look forward to welcoming him to our great @VP Team!" Pence tweeted Tuesday.

Short is filing a role left vacant by Nick Ayers, the vice president's former chief of staff who was under serious consideration to be President Trump's chief of staff before withdrawing from consideration.

The vice president's team is also losing top Pence aide Marc Lotter to Mr. Trump's reelection campaign. Lotter will serve as the campaign's director of strategic communications.