"Manhattan Madam" testified before grand jury in Mueller probe Friday

Kristin Davis, also known as the "Manhattan Madam," was expected to testify before a grand jury Friday in special counsel Robert Mueller's probe. Her spokeswoman confirmed that Davis testified before the grand jury, according to the Wall Street Journal.

Davis, known for running a high-end prostitution ring a decade ago, has close ties to longtime Trump ally Roger Stone. She is expected to appear in federal court in Washington by midday Friday.

Stone told CBS News that Davis is a "long-time friend and associate," and he's the godfather of her two-year-old son. When she ran for governor in 2010, Stone ran her campaign. He said she has no knowledge of collusion with Russia during the presidential campaign.

"She knows nothing about Russian Collusion, WikiLeaks collaboration or any other impropriety related to the 2016 election which I thought was the subject of this probe," Stone said in a statement. "I understand she appeared voluntarily. I am highly confident she will testify truthfully if called upon to do so."

Mueller is continuing to investigate Russian meddling in the 2016 election and any ties to Trump associates, and he and the president's lawyers are negotiating the terms of a possible interview with Mr. Trump. Those terms have been under discussion for months, although Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani says he wants that to be decided by Sept. 1.

Giuliani told CBS News' Chief White House Correspondent Major Garrett he thinks the odds of allowing Mueller's team to interview Mr. Trump are "50-50."

CBS News' Julia Kimani Burnham contributed to this report.