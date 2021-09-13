Man with bayonet and knives in truck arrested near DNC headquarters

U.S. Capitol Police arrested a California man who had a bayonet and machete in his truck — which was painted with White supremacist symbols, including swastikas — near the Democratic National Committee headquarters early Monday morning.

Interior of truck stopped near Democratic National Committee Headquarters, September 13, 2021. U.S. Capitol Police tweet

Forty-four-year-old Donald Craighead was pulled over by a Capitol Police officer and arrested for possessing prohibited weapons, according to a Capitol Police press release.

Interior of truck stopped near Democratic National Committee headquarters Monday. U.S. Capitol Police tweet

Craighead told police that he was "on patrol" and "began talking about white supremacist ideology and other rhetoric pertaining to white supremacy," according to the release. His truck also lacked a license plate, and in its place bore an image of an American flag.

"This is good police work plain and simple," said Chief Tom Manger. "We applaud the officers' keen observation and the teamwork that resulted in this arrest."

Truck stopped near Democratic National Committee headquarters, September 13, 2021. U.S. Capitol Police tweet

The Capitol Police are continuing to investigate Craighead and said it wasn't yet clear whether he intended to go to any demonstrations — a rally in support of those who participated in the January 6 insurrection at the Capitol is expected to take place later this week. Far right extremist groups plan to attend.

Andres Triay contributed to this report.