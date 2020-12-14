Video shows man walking on wing of Alaska Airlines flight before takeoff at Las Vegas airport

Police have identified a man who was arrested after getting on the tarmac and climbing onto the wing of a plane that was preparing to take off from Las Vegas' airport. Alejandro Carlson, 41, remains in the Clark County jail on suspicion of trespassing and disregard for the safety of a person or property, CBS affiliate KLAS reports.

Video of the incident posted to social media shows the man struggling to climb up the end of the wing of an Alaska Airlines flight. As officers approach the man, he loses his footing and falls to the ground, where he is apprehended.

@AlaskaAir crew has been exceptional as The Original Wingman graces us with his presence. #StayHot2020 pic.twitter.com/79PHcHhJ0q — Brooke Knight (@SkipperBK13) December 12, 2020

It was unclear if Carlson has a lawyer yet and his hometown wasn't immediately available.

Police said officers were called to McCarran International Airport about 1:30 p.m. Saturday after a man jumped a perimeter fence and climbed onto the wing of an Alaska Airlines flight headed to Portland, Oregon.

Police said the man later identified as Carlson appeared to be impaired.

The airline said in a statement that the flight was preparing for takeoff "when the pilot noticed an individual advancing toward the aircraft."

They said the pilot notified the tower, law enforcement was able to apprehend the individual and the plane then returned to the gate for a full inspection.