Man arrested after jumping fence at Los Angeles International Airport

A man is in custody Monday after he scaled a fence at the Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) and ran onto a runway, police said. CBS Los Angeles says the incident happened just before 1:30 p.m. local time.

The station says the man was seen running near a Delta Air Lines plane, where airport police apprehended him.

Social media lit up with passengers posting images of the man, with one person writing that the unidentified suspect "started doing push-ups" on the runway.

The view from our @Delta flight at LAX. A guy ran onto the runway and started doing push-ups. Swiftly apprehended by @LAAirportPD before he could transition to sprints. @flyLAXairport #LAXPD pic.twitter.com/otYpZDO9cT — Chad Ridgely (@ChadRidgely) August 27, 2018

Another passenger wrote that police were "searching for foreign objects" on the runway:

Bizarre travel day here at #LAX. Right now sitting on a plane that was readying for takeoff. Someone ran onto the tarmac and apparently tried to stop / jump onto our plane. He was just arrested by police. Law enforcement currently searching for foreign objects on runway. pic.twitter.com/vGTCLzNszL — Zach Wigal 👾 (@ZachWigal) August 27, 2018

Police have yet to release information on whether the suspect was armed or what his motive might have been.

LAX is the world's fifth busiest airport and the second busiest in the U.S., behind Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.

Earlier this summer, a man was arrested at the Atlanta airport after jumping a fence. Passengers aboard a plane also documented that incident and noted that he was half-naked at the time.