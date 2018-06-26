Man wandering tarmac at Atlanta airport taken into custody

A man is in police custody Tuesday after he apparently gained access to the tarmac at the Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, officials said. They say it's possible he got onto the taxiway by hopping a fence.

The airport tweeted earlier Tuesday that the suspect may have exited a plane, but later said it is not sure that happened. One user posted a video showing the man approaching the aircraft.

@FOX5Atlanta this just happened on our flight!! He jumped out the door onto the tarmac and then tried to get back on! pic.twitter.com/nC45HN8t55 — Garth Magness (@GarthMagness) June 26, 2018

Another user posted video of the man in his underwear being taken into custody:

Naked dude on the Runway at Atlanta Airport pic.twitter.com/yvco2XeMrN — Black Morris (@ReallyDisCool) June 26, 2018

CBS affiliate WGCL-TV reports the airport is running as normal.

Kris Van Cleave contributed to this report.