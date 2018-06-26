Man wandering tarmac at Atlanta airport taken into custody

Last Updated Jun 26, 2018 7:41 PM EDT
A man is in police custody Tuesday after he apparently gained access to the tarmac at the Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, officials said. They say it's possible he got onto the taxiway by hopping a fence.
The airport tweeted earlier Tuesday that the suspect may have exited a plane, but later said it is not sure that happened. One user posted a video showing the man approaching the aircraft.
Another user posted video of the man in his underwear being taken into custody:
CBS affiliate WGCL-TV reports the airport is running as normal.
Kris Van Cleave contributed to this report.