Gunfire heard amid reports of possible coup attempt in Mali

A woman cheers during a protest organised by M5-RFP, part of the opposition June 5th movement, who are calling for Malian President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita to resign, in Bamako, August 11, 2020. ANNIE RISEMBERG/AFP/Getty

Bamako — Gunfire was heard at an army base near Mali's capital Bamako on Tuesday, several witnesses and a security official said, amid an ongoing political crisis in the Sahel state. Norway's embassy in the city alerted Norwegians in Mali that there could be a military mutiny underway, and there were other unconfirmed reports of a rebellion by some members of the armed forces.

Soldiers fired their guns into the air in a military base in Kati, a town about nine miles from Bamako.

"There were lots of them and they were very nervous," a doctor in the town told AFP.

A security official, who was on site, confirmed that soldiers had been firing into the air and that they appeared to be acting in coordination.

The situation remained unclear, but news of the soldiers opening fire quickly triggered fears of a coup attempt in fragile Mali.

The embassy of France, the former colonial power, recommended on social media on Tuesday that everyone remain inside their homes.

The Reuters news agency said the Norwegian Embassy had alerted citizens that it had "been notified of a mutiny in the Armed Forces and troops are on their way to Bamako." Reuters said the statement urged Norwegians to "exercise caution and preferably stay at home until the situation is clear."

Mali has been mired in deep political impasse for months, as President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita has come under fierce pressure from the opposition June 5 Movement to resign.

Mali President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita poses for a photo during the G5 Sahel summit in Nouakchott, Mauritania, June 30, 2020. Ludovic Marin/Pool/REUTERS

The loose alliance of opposition and religious leaders has been channeling deep anger over a dire economy, perceived government corruption and a brutal jihadist conflict.

But the June 5 Movement's push to topple Keita veered into crisis last month, when at least 11 people were killed during three days of unrest following a protest.

The opposition group has since rejected attempts at mediation with the 75-year-old president, and vowed to continue staging rallies against him.

Mali's eight-year jihadist conflict is thought to be contributing to current political tensions in the country, with Keita under pressure to stop the fighting.

The government has been struggling to contain a jihadist insurgency that first broke out in 2012, and which has claimed thousands of lives since.