Disney to host its first official LGBTQ pride event, "Magical Pride"

Disney is hosting its first-ever official pride event to celebrate the LGBTQ community. "Magical Pride" will take place at Disneyland Paris on June 1 to kick off Pride Month.

"Dress like a dream, feel fabulous and experience Walt Disney Studios Park like never before - loud, proud and alive with all the colours of the rainbow," Disneyland Paris says on its website.

While unofficial Magical Pride events have taken place at the park since 2014, this is the first official pride event organized by Disney, a Magical Pride organizer told CBS News via email. There will be a parade through the streets of Walt Disney Studio Park.

The event also boasts late-night access to the park, a dance party and "many more magical surprises," according to Disneyland Paris.

Last year, Disney introduced rainbow Mickey ears at its parks. The "Mickey Mouse Rainbow Love" hat became available for purchase just before last year's Pride Month.

In 2007, the company opened Cinderella's Castle to same-sex weddings. The Walt Disney Company had originally limited its Fairy Tale Wedding program to couples with valid marriage licenses. Same-sex marriage was not legal in most places at the time, but Disney decided to make ceremonies at its parks available to gay couples.