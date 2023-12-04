1 killed in double stabbing at Macy's in Philadelphia; man arrested at SEPTA station

Arrest made in stabbing at Macy's in Center City: SEPTA police Arrest made in stabbing at Macy's in Center City: SEPTA police 02:07

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A stabbing at Macy's in Philadelphia left a security guard dead and another injured, interim police commissioner John Stanford said Monday. It happened at the department store in the 1300 block of Market Street in Center City.

Stanford said the incident began around 10:45 a.m. when a man allegedly attempted to steal multiple hats from the store. The man was stopped by security, and after a confrontation, Stanford claimed the security guards got the merchandise back.

The man was allowed to leave but returned about 15 minutes later, Stanford said.

According to Stanford, the man came back to the store and headed toward one of the security guards. The man then ran toward a second security guard with a knife out and began to stab the guard.

Stanford said the other guard attempted to save his coworker and suffered several slash/stab wounds.

Both guards were rushed to Jefferson Hospital, where one of the guards -- age 30 -- later died. The other guard, a 23-year-old, was stabbed in his face and left arm, police said.

The suspect fled on the Market-Frankford Line and was later arrested at SEPTA's Somerset Station, police said. The man's name has not yet been released.

The Market-Frankford Line bypassed 13th Street Station because of police activity but has since reopened.

Philadelphia police are handling the investigation.

Macy's has since closed for the day. It's unclear when the store will reopen.