Man arrested for allegedly selling fentanyl-laced drugs to Mac Miller before his death

A 28-year-old man was arrested Wednesday morning on federal charges alleging that he sold counterfeit pharmaceutical narcotics containing fentanyl to rapper Mac Miller two days before he died of a drug overdose last year.

Cameron James Pettit, 28, was arrested and charged with one count of distribution of a controlled substance, according to a 42-page criminal complaint released Wednesday.

Pettit and others allegedly distributed narcotics to Mac Miller — whose real name was James McCormick — two days before he suffered a fatal drug overdose in Studio City, California, on September 7, 2018. The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner later determined the rapper died of mixed drug toxicity involving fentanyl, cocaine and alcohol.

"Fentanyl disguised as a genuine pharmaceutical is a killer — which is being proven every day in America," U.S. Attorney Nick Hanna said in a press release. "Drugs laced with cheap and potent fentanyl are increasingly common, and we owe it to the victims and their families to aggressively target the drug dealers that cause these overdose deaths."

Authorities said Miller died after snorting counterfeit oxycodone pills containing fentanyl and that the pills had been provided by Pettit. While another individual allegedly supplied Miller with other drugs prior to his death, those narcotics drugs did not contain fentanyl, according to the affidavit.