Mac Miller died from mix of fentanyl, cocaine and ethanol, coroner says

Rapper Mac Miller died from a "mixed drug toxicity," the coroner's office in Los Angeles said Monday, following an investigation into his death on September 7. The death was ruled as accidental, and resulted from a mix of fentanyl, cocaine and ethanol (alcohol).

In September, Miller, 26, was found unresponsive in his home in Studio City, California. Miller, whose real name was Malcolm McCormick, was from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. He began his career in 2010 with local independent label Rostrum Records, where he frequently collaborated with rapper Wiz Khalifa. He signed with Warner Bros. Records in 2014.

"Mac was a hugely gifted and inspiring artist, with a pioneering spirit and a sense of humor that touched everyone he met," Tom Corson, Warner Bros. Records co-chairman and COO, said after Miller's death.

In August, Miller released his fifth studio album "Swimming," and was scheduled to begin his U.S. tour in October. The album debuted in the third spot on the Billboard 200 chart.

Miller was also known for his relationship with pop star Ariana Grande. After Miller's death, Grande said she was sorry she couldn't save the "sweetest soul" who for so long was her "dearest friend." In September, Grande dropped out of a scheduled appearance on "Saturday Night Live." Executive producer Lorne Michaels said it was because of "emotional reasons." At the time, Grande hinted she was having a tough time, tweeting, "can i pls have one okay day. just one. pls."

Over the weekend, Grande dropped her new single, "Thank U, Next," in which she sang about her exes. The chorus of the song is "I'm so f**king grateful for my ex."

She mentioned Miller and sang, "Wish I could say thank you to Malcolm / 'Cause he was angel."