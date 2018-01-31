First "Super Blue Blood Moon" in 35 years a lunar "trifecta"

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. -- The moon put on a rare cosmic show early Wednesday. For the first time in 35 years, a blue moon synced up with a supermoon and a total lunar eclipse.

Hawaii and Alaska had the best seats, along with the Canadian Yukon, Australia and Asia. The western U.S. was positioned for good viewing, too, along with Russia. However, the U.S. East Coast, Europe and most of South America and Africa were out of luck for the full eclipse, only getting a partial view.

The second full moon in a calendar month is a blue moon. This one also happens to be an especially close and bright moon, or supermoon. Add a total lunar eclipse, known as a blood moon for its red tint, and it's a lunar showstopper. A lunar eclipse occurs when the sun, Earth and moon line up perfectly, casting Earth's shadow on the moon.

NASA is calling it a lunar trifecta: the first "Super Blue Blood Moon" since 1982. Though each of the phenomena occurs with some frequency on its own, the combination all three on one day is unusual. That combination won't happen again until 2037.

The space agency provided a live stream of the phenomenon for those who couldn't see it in the sky.

Why is it called a #SuperBlueBloodMoon?

Supermoon – When the Moon is at or near its closest point to Earth

Blue Moon – The second full moon in a month

Blood Moon – The red tint Earth's shadow casts on the Moon during a lunar eclipse

Many social media users posted photos and time-lapse videos of the eclipse and the red-tinted moon.

If you weren't able to see the moon this morning due to the clouds, this is what you were missing out on. Jeremy VH captured this photo of the phases of the #SuperBlueBloodMoon in Le Mars, #Iowa. pic.twitter.com/Lq4WOcR34y — Iowa Storm Chasing (@IAStormChasing) January 31, 2018

Super Blue Blood Moon.

Start & Finish. Amazing Sight.

So blessed to be alive to see it

2018.01.31#SuperBlueBloodMoon pic.twitter.com/z9WN2OWk37 — Hassan Roonjho® (@Hassan_Roonjho) January 31, 2018

Hundreds of people had already signed up by late Tuesday night to share in the experience at Bluff Lake Nature Center in Denver, reports CBS Denver. "This is one of the best places in the world to see it," away from city lights, the center's director, David Mallery, remarked to the station.

Courtesy Dan Woo

Scientists are keen to study the sharp, sudden drop in temperature at the lunar surface as Earth's shadow blankets the moon. During the more than one hour of totality, the temperature will plunge 100 degrees Fahrenheit, said lunar scientist Noah Petro of Goddard Space Flight Center in Greenbelt, Maryland. He's deputy project scientist for NASA's Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter, circling the moon since 2009. His team is taking special precautions to keep the spacecraft warm during the eclipse.

Perhaps just as important, Petro and others are hoping the big event gets more people looking up -- not just Wednesday, but every day.

For the trivia crowd, the moon will be 223,820 miles away at the peak of the eclipse, close enough for supermoon status.