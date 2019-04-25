Luke Perry made final "Riverdale" appearance in Wednesday night's episode

Two months after Luke Perry's death, his "Riverdale" character made his final appearance on the hit CW show. Perry's "Fred Andrews" had a heart-to-heart with his son, Archie (K.J. Apa), in what "Riverdale" showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa called a "beautiful moment."

Aguirre-Sacasa, who frequently tweets updates about the show, announced on Sunday that this week's episode would be Perry's last appearance. He revealed that in Perry's final scene, Fred imparts words of wisdom to Archie. "A beautiful, true moment between a father and his son. Wish these scenes could go on forever," Aguirre-Sacasa tweeted.

This week’s #Riverdale is the last episode Luke filmed. As always, Fred’s imparting words of wisdom to Archie. A beautiful, true moment between a father and his son. Wish these scenes could go on forever...❤️🏆💎👨🏻‍💻 pic.twitter.com/meokbvo0Wt — RobertoAguirreSacasa (@WriterRAS) April 22, 2019

Fans got to see that moment unfold on Wednesday night's episode, "Chapter 54: Fear the Reaper." Fred assures his son that his boxing opponent died of an overdose, and it was not Archie's fault. With that scene, Perry's run on "Riverdale" ended, but it's unclear if or how he will be written out of the show. There are still three more episodes left in the season.

Perry died in March after suffering a massive stroke. The "90210" alum was 52 years old. "He was surrounded by his children Jack and Sophie, fiancé Wendy Madison Bauer, ex-wife Minnie Sharp, mother Ann Bennett, step-father Steve Bennett, brother Tom Perry, sister Amy Coder, and other close family and friends," the rep said in a statement.

Two days after his death, Aguirre-Sacasa honored Perry on Instagram. "Going through pictures on my way to set," he wrote, sharing a cast photo. "From the early days. With Luke in the middle. Our heart, always. Tonight's episode of #Riverdale finds Fred doing what he does best — helping Archie. It is dedicated to Luke, as all episodes will be for the rest of our run."