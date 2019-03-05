Luke Perry's daughter speaks out for first time since his death

A day after actor Luke Perry of "Beverly Hills, 90210" and "Riverdale" fame died after suffering a stroke at the age of 52, co-stars, his daughter Sophie is speaking out about her loss. Co-stars, friends and much of Hollywood have been offering condolences and sharing memories on social media, but this was his daughter's first public statement.

"...In the past 24 hours I have received an overwhelming amount of love and support," 18-year-old Sophie Perry wrote on Instagram Tuesday. "I cannot individually respond to the hundreds of beautiful and heartfelt messages, but I see them, and appreciate you all for sending positivity to my family and I."

Sophie was one of the actor's two children with his ex-wife, actress Rachel Sharp. The pair were married from 1993 to 2003. Sophie and her brother Jack were with their father in his final moments, along with other close family members and friends, a rep said in a statement.

Sophie wrote that she rushed home from a trip to Africa "just in time to be here with my family." Her post included a smiling photo of her and her father, and she added that she is "grateful for all the love."

"I'm not really sure what to say or do in this situation, it's something you aren't ever given a lesson on how to handle, especially when it's all happening in the public eye," she wrote. "So bare [sic] with me and know that I am grateful for all the love. Just, being grateful quietly."

Luke Perry's co-stars have also showered him with love on social media since the death was announced. "Beverly Hills, 90210" actor AIan Ziering wrote on Twitter: "I will forever bask in the loving memories we've shared over the last thirty years. May your journey forward be enriched by the magnificent souls who have passed before you, just like you have done here, for those you leave behind."

Molly Ringwald, who played Perry's estranged wife on "Riverdale," tweeted: "My heart is broken. I will miss you so much Luke Perry."

A revival of the original "90210" had been announced on the day Perry was hospitalized. He will appear in in Quentin Tarantino's film "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" this summer.