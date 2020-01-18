Watch live: LSU Tigers celebrate national championship victory with parade

A parade celebrating the LSU Tigers for their win this week against Clemson in the College Football Playoff National Championship is taking place Saturday in Baton Rouge. The victory marked the team's fourth national title in the school's history, CBS affiliate WAFB reports.

The parade will be held on LSU's campus. It will start at the School of Music and end at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center, where a celebration will take place starting at 12 p.m. local time, WAFB reports.

How to watch the LSU Tigers victory parade in Baton Rouge

What: LSU Tigers celebrate their national championship victory with a parade in Baton Rouge

Date: Saturday, January 18, 2020

Time: 12 p.m. ET; 11 a.m. CT

Location: LSU campus, Baton Rouge, Louisiana

Online stream: Watch live in the player above and on your mobile or streaming device

The celebrations are taking place a day after the team visited the White House. "The team is said to be one of the best ever, maybe the best ever," Mr. Trump said on Friday.