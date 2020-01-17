Trump honors national champion LSU Tigers at the White House

President Trump welcomed the LSU Tigers football team to the White House on Friday just days after they won college football's national championship. "The team is said to be one of the best ever, maybe the best ever," Mr. Trump said.

The president showed off the Resolute Desk and promised to take pictures with the team members and made reference to his impeachment with a curse.

"We'll take pictures behind the resolute desk," he said. "It's been there a long time — a lot of presidents — some good, some not so good. But you got a good one now. Even though they're trying to impeach the son of a bitch. Can you believe it?"

The team's victory against Clemson on Monday night capped one of the greatest seasons in college football history. Mr. Trump and first lady Melania Trump attended the championship game on Monday. LSU's Monday night 42-25 win in New Orleans marked the team's fourth national title in the school's history.

LSU quarterback Joe Burrow shakes hands with President Trump on January 17, 2020, in Washington, D.C. Drew Angerer / Getty

Mr. Trump noted that the team rallied around the team's offensive coordinator, Steven Ensminger, following a plane crash that killed his daughter-in-law, sports broadcaster Carley McCord, and four others, who were traveling to the team's Peach Bowl playoff game against Oklahoma.

"This team showed the world what it means to look out for one another," Mr. Trump said.

Quarterback Joe Burrow, won the Heisman this year, said the White House visit was a moment the players would never forget. "It was a great season, but this was a great way to cap it off," he said before presenting Mr. Trump with an LSU jersey.

"I thought he was going to give me the Heisman Trophy," Mr. Trump joked. "He's just giving me a jersey."