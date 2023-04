"Multiple casualties" reported in Louisville as police respond to shooting

Louisville's police department reported "multiple casualties" Monday morning as police were responding to a shooting downtown, officials said. Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said police were responding to a "shooting situation."

The Louisville Metro Police Department said they were responding to an "active aggressor."

Officials urged people to avoid the area around the 300 block of East Main Street.

CBS affiliate WLKY-TV posted aerial video of the scene.

BREAKING NEWS: Several casualties due to 'active aggressor' https://t.co/kL1RPdSdUz — WLKY (@WLKY) April 10, 2023

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.