"Multiple casualties" reported in Louisville as police respond to shooting
Louisville's police department reported "multiple casualties" Monday morning as police were responding to a shooting downtown, officials said. Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said police were responding to a "shooting situation."
The Louisville Metro Police Department said they were responding to an "active aggressor."
Officials urged people to avoid the area around the 300 block of East Main Street.
CBS affiliate WLKY-TV posted aerial video of the scene.
This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.