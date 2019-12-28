Daughter-in-law of LSU offensive coordinator among those killed in Louisiana plane crash

Carley McCord, the daughter-in-law of Louisiana State University offensive coordinator Steve Ensminger, was one of five people killed in a plane crash in Louisiana on Saturday. McCord and several other were flying to Atlanta to watch LSU take on Oklahoma in the Peach Bowl when the plane went down, her husband told The Associated Press.

McCord, 30, started out as a sports reporter in Cleveland where she worked for the Cleveland Browns and CBS Radio Cleveland. She moved to Baton Rouge, Louisiana where she continued to work for a sports and sideline reporter for various media outlets, including ESPN and WDSU-TV.

"We are devastated by the loss of such an amazing talent and valued member of our WDSU family," WDSU Vice President and General Manager Joel Vilmenay said in a statement. "Carley's passion for sports journalism and her deep knowledge of Louisiana sports, from High School to the Professional ranks, made her an exceptional journalist. As we reflect on her impressive body of work, we offer our deepest condolences to her family."

McCord's husband, Steve Ensmiger Jr., was already in Atlanta and was not aboard the flight.

"Our thoughts and prayers go out to him," LSU head coach Ed Orgeron told ESPN before the Peach Bowl. "Steve and his wife, his family are so distraught. Steve is a man. He knows how to handle things."

McCord also worked as an in-game host for both the New Orleans Saints and Pelicans.

Carley McCord on the sideline of the Mercedes-Benz Superdome, home field of the New Orleans Saints. Carley McCord

"On behalf of Mrs. Gayle Benson and our entire organization, we are devastated by the sudden death of Carley McCord," the Saints and Pelicans said in a joint statement. "Carley was a valued member of of both our New Orleans Saints and New Orleans Pelicans family as an in-game host, and her infectious personality and knowledge of of both teams entertained our fans. Not only was Carley and excellent representative of the Saints and Pelicans organizations, she was also a highly-respected member of the media covering sports, including the Saints and the Pelicans, with utmost professionalism for WDSU and CST. Our thoughts and prayers go out to Carley's family with this tragic loss."

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas also offered a message of condolence on Twitter.

"So sad to hear the news about Carley McCord she was always very excited and happy," Thomas wrote. "The worst part is I saw her reporting yesterday as I was leaving home in the parking lot. Really sad, life is so short really wish I could do something."

Four others died in the plane crash on Saturday. The other victims are Robert Vaughn Crisp II, 59; Gretchen D. Vincent, 51; and Michael Walker Vincent, 15.

Gretchen Walker Vincent and her son, Michael. Two of the victims who died in a plane crash in Louisiana on December 28, 2019. Facebook

Ian Biggs was the pilot of the plane.

Ian Biggs, the pilot of the plane that crashed in Louisiana, killing 5 people on December 28, 2019. Biggs family