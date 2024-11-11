Diver finds gold ring in ocean in Barbados, reunites it with owner who lost it 47 years ago

In 1977, Morgan Perigo's gold college graduation ring was lost to the ocean while on a trip to Barbados with his wife and two young sons. Perigo, who graduated from McMaster University in Canada in 1965, searched for the ring in vain.

"One day I took my younger son and waded into the ocean. He was knocked over by a wave, so I reached to grab hold of him. He pulled on my hand and my Mac Alumni ring came off," Perigo, now 83, said in an email to the university. "We searched for it but were unsuccessful."

Forty-seven years later, Perigo got his ring back. The surprise reunion unfolded thanks to Alex Davis, a professional freediver who recently discovered the jewelry while using an underwater metal detector. There were three clues inscribed on the ring -- the name of the school, the year 1965 and the initials FMP, Davis told the university.

"[It's] not surprising the gold has tarnished around the stone setting and the stag emblem is a bit worn down but overall it's in great condition," Davis said.

Alex Davis, a professional freediver, found the long-lost ring. McMaster University / Alex Davis

The diver contacted the university and shared photos of the ring.

"I found a McMaster University signet ring with three initials on the inside," he wrote in an email to the school. "I found it metal detecting in Barbados this morning and suspect it's been lost for some time."

Alumni officer Laura Escalante received the email and her search eventually led to Frederick Morgan Perigo, a 1965 mathematics major.

When contacted by the school, Perigo confirmed the ring was indeed the one that slipped off his finger nearly half a century ago.

On the eve of his 83rd birthday, Perigo received a FedEx package sent from Barbados. Inside was his graduation ring.

"What a wonderful, unexpected 83rd birthday present," he said.

Morgan Perigo was reunited with his lost ring after 47 years. McMaster University / Morgan Perigo