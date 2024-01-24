Los Angeles Chargers officially name Michigan's Jim Harbaugh as new head coach

Jim Harbaugh is new Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh is new Chargers head coach 01:26

(CBS DETROIT) - Michigan football coach Jim Harbaugh is going to the West Coast as the Los Angeles Chargers have moved forward to hire him as head coach.

The Chargers confirmed that they reached an agreement on Wednesday, even changing their profile picture on X (formerly Twitter) to a picture of Harbaugh.

"Ladies and gentlemen, we got him," the team posted on X.

The team released the following statement from Harbaugh:

"My love for Michigan, playing there and coming back to coach there, leaves a lasting impact. I'll always be a loyal Wolverine," he said. "I'm remarkably fortunate to have been afforded the privilege of coaching at places where life's journey has created strong personal connections for me. From working as an assistant coach at Western Kentucky alongside my father, Jack, and time as an assistant with the Raiders, to being a head coach at USD, Stanford, the 49ers and Michigan — each of those opportunities carried significance, each felt personal. When I played for the Chargers, the Spanos family could not have been more gracious or more welcoming. Being back here feels like home, and it's great to see that those things haven't changed.

"The only job you start at the top is digging a hole, so we know we've got to earn our way. Be better today than yesterday. Be better tomorrow than today. My priorities are faith, family and football, and we are going to attack each with an enthusiasm unknown to mankind. This organization is putting in the work — investing capital, building infrastructure and doing everything within its power to win. Great effort equals great results, and we're just getting started."

The announcement of the new hire comes a day after Harbaugh met with the Chargers for a second interview. It marks not only his return to the NFL as a coach but also to the team, where he played quarterback from 1999-2000.

The Chargers were looking for a coach and general manager after Brandon Staley and Tom Telesco were let go back in December. Telesco officially signed with the Las Vegas Raiders as their new GM on Tuesday.

The team finished fourth in the AFC West Conference with a 5-12 season record in the 2023 season.

Harbaugh, who first interviewed with the Chargers last week, also interviewed with the Atlanta Falcons.

He joined the Michigan Wolverines as head coach in 2015, ending his career with Michigan at a 15-0 record this season and the National Championship.

He previously coached the San Francisco 49ers from 2011 to 2014, leading the team to three NFC Championship games and the Super Bowl once. However, he has yet to win the Super Bowl.