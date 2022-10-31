Carbon dioxide "deluge" at Los Angeles airport leaves 4 sick, 1 in critical condition

LAX terminal evacuated, four workers fall ill due to gas leak LAX terminal evacuated, four workers fall ill due to gas leak 02:58

Four workers were sickened, including one critically, by a release of carbon dioxide in a Los Angeles International Airport utility room early Monday, authorities said.

On Monday morning a gas release was initially reported in the Terminal 8 baggage area but was later determined to be in a utility room about 200 feet away, Los Angeles Fire Department spokesperson Brian Humphrey said in a statement.

Four independent contractors, which included three men and one woman, were working in the utility room when they heard a popping sound which was a "full deluge" of carbon monoxide, Humphrey said at a press conference.

Three of the independent contractors quickly got out but one person, a man in his 50's, stayed inside and went into cardiac arrest, Humphrey said. The man was initially in grave condition but was upgraded to critical on arrival at a hospital, while the remaining two men and woman were treated at the scene for minor complaints.

No travelers were directly affected by the release, but airport officials moved about 100 people to neighboring Terminal 7.

The terminal serves United Airlines and United Express, according to the airport website.

The most seriously injured worker was found "pulseless and non-breathing" inside the utility room and was provided CPR and advanced life support by paramedics, Humphrey said.

"LAFD Hazardous Materials experts have closely examined the area with sophisticated instruments, and discovered only trace residue of carbon dioxide remaining within the utility room," Humphrey's statement said. "No escalating or off-site hazard was identified."