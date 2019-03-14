Hallmark channel drops Lori Loughlin amid college admissions scandal

The Hallmark channel announced Thursday it will no longer work with actress Lori Loughlin — a staple for years on the network — following her alleged involvement in a college admissions scandal. Loughlin and her husband, designer Mossimo Giannulli, are accused of paying $500,000 in bribes to get their daughters designated as recruits to the USC crew team, despite that neither girl ever rowed crew.

Crown Media Family Networks the parent company of the umbrella group that includes the Hallmark Channel said in a statement to CBS News that they are "saddened by the recent news surrounding the college admissions allegations."

"We are no longer working with Lori Loughlin and have stopped development of all productions that air on the Crown Media Family Network channels involving Lori Loughlin," the statement said.

Loughlin has been a series regular on Hallmark's drama "When Calls the Heart." The show is in the middle of its sixth season and is one of the most-watched shows on cable TV. She's also starred in a number of popular holiday movies on the network and the ongoing series "Garage Sale Mysteries."

Loughlin and her husband are among the dozens of wealthy parents accused in the scheme that prosecutors said lasted nearly a decade. Loughlin, best known as Aunt Becky on the TV sitcom "Full House," was released on $1 million bond hours after she was taken into FBI custody in Los Angeles Wednesday. She appeared in federal court on conspiracy charges Wednesday afternoon.

Loughlin's daughter Olivia Jade is also feeling the backlash. Sephora issued a statement Thursday announcing the end of its partnership with the 19-year-old social media influencer. "After careful review of recent developments, we have made the decision to end the Sephora Collection partnership with Olivia Jade Giannulli, effective immediately," a Sephora spokesperson told CBS News.