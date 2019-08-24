Disney is bringing back Hilary Duff for a "Lizzie McGuire" reboot

Lizzie McGuire is 13 going on 30. The beloved Disney Channel show is officially getting a reboot on the new streaming platform, Disney+ — and yes, it will star the original Lizzie herself, Hilary Duff.

In the words of the iconic character, "This is what dreams are made of."

After news of the reboot was announced at the D23 Expo on Friday, Duff shared her excitement for the show on Instagram, along with nostalgic clips from the show.

"SURPRISE!!! I've been trying to contain this excitement for a loooong time while this has been in the works!" she wrote. "I am beyond excited to be home again, back with my girl ... and into her 30's."

Duff said the new show will feature a 30-year-old McGuire, rather than the 13-year-old girl the world fell in love with.

"Lizzie has also grown up, she's older, she's wiser, she has a much bigger shoe budget," Duff said from the stage Friday, Variety reported. "She has her dream job, the perfect life right now working as an apprentice to a fancy New York City decorator. "

Duff said the character now has "the perfect man, who owns a fancy restaurant. She's getting ready to celebrate her 30th birthday."

It's safe to say fans of the original show, which went off the air in 2004, are thrilled for the reboot.

I can’t wait to find out if Lizzie McGuire is still an outfit repeater — Ira thee Third (@ira) August 23, 2019

we find ourselves in Park Slope. Lizzie works for WeWork as a senior brand strategist. she’s happily married to her husband Thom. but her life is tuned upside down when Gordo moves from LA to Greenpoint to work for Spotify. Miranda went to Ibiza 9 years ago and never returned. https://t.co/h5Ebcatpoz — nolan (@auntanxiety) August 23, 2019

Disney+ goes live in the U.S., Canada and the Netherlands on November 12. It will be available in Australia and New Zealand the following week.

Disney announced an array of new content at D23, including a "Star Wars" series starring Ewan McGregor as Obi-Wan Kenobi and another one called, "The Mandalorian," as well as a live-action remake of "Lady and the Tramp" starring Tessa Thompson and Justin Theroux.