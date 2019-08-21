Rescue dog to become Disney star in new "Lady and the Tramp" live-action remake

Just about a year ago, a dog named Monte was living at HALO Animal Rescue in Phoenix, Arizona. Now, he's working his way to movie stardom. Two-year-old Monte has been cast as "Tramp" in Disney's live-action remake of "Lady and the Tramp," the company announced.

Monte was rescued from a kill-shelter in New Mexico, according to People magazine, which revealed photos of Monte and his costars earlier this month. He was adopted by Mark Forbes, the film's animal trainer, last year. CBS News has reached out to HALO Animal Shelter, Monte's former home, for more information about the pup.

We have a celebrity dog in our midst! Check out Monte, he was adopted last year from HALO and originally came from Las... Posted by HALO Animal Rescue on Monday, August 12, 2019

Monte will star alongside a cocker spaniel named Rose, who will play Lady. The human voices behind the characters have also been revealed. Tramp will be played by Justin Theroux and Tessa Thompson will play Lady, Disney's official fan club, D23 magazine, reports.

Sam Elliott, Janelle Monae and Yvette Nicole Brown also lend their voices to the new remake of the 1955 Disney classic. The film will premiere on Disney+, the company's new streaming service, which will launch on November 12.

D23 magazine also teased other Disney+ content, including "The Mandalorian," a Star Wars series, and a new "High School Musical" show. Several Disney movies and old TV shows such as "DuckTales," "That's So Raven," and "Star Wars Rebels" will also be available on the streaming service.