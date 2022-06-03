Liz Cheney: There "is absolutely a cult of personality around Donald Trump" in the GOP

Liz Cheney on the GOP's "cult of personality" around Trump

Liz Cheney on the GOP's "cult of personality" around Trump

Liz Cheney on the GOP's "cult of personality" around Trump

Rep. Liz Cheney, vice chair of the House Select Committee investigating the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, says there is "absolutely a cult of personality around Donald Trump" in the Republican Party, in an interview with Robert Costa for "CBS Sunday Morning," to be broadcast June 5 on CBS and streamed on Paramount+.

In the wide-ranging interview, Cheney, a Wyoming Republican, talks about the GOP, the relationship between House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy and former President Donald Trump, and the upcoming hearings on the January 6 attack.

Here's an excerpt:

REP. LIZ CHENEY: "We have too many people now in the Republican Party who are not taking their responsibilities seriously, and who have pledged their allegiance and loyalty to Donald Trump. I mean, it is fundamentally antithetical, it is contrary to everything conservatives believe, to embrace a personality cult. And yet, that is what so many in my party are doing today."

ROBERT COSTA: "Is the Republican Party a personality cult?"

CHENEY: "I think that large segments of it have certainly become that."

COSTA: "A cult?"

CHENEY: "Yeah. I mean, I think there is absolutely a cult of personality around Donald Trump."

The Emmy Award-winning "Sunday Morning" is broadcast on CBS Sundays beginning at 9 a.m. ET. "Sunday Morning" also streams on the CBS News app [beginning at 10:30 a.m. ET] and on Paramount+, and is available on cbs.com and cbsnews.com.

Be sure to follow us at cbssundaymorning.com, and on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and TikTok.



For more info: