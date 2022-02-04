RNC approves measure to censure Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger

By a voice vote Friday, the Republican National Committee approved a resolution to censure Representatives Liz Cheney of Wyoming and Adam Kinzinger of Illinois, the two Republicans who sit on the House committee investigating the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

A few members shouted "nay," but the ayes were overwhelming.

The resolution censures Cheney and Kinzinger and calls on the RNC to "immediately cease any and all support of them as members of the Republican Party for their behavior which has been destructive to the institution of the U.S. House of Representatives, the Republican Party and our republic, and is inconsistent with the position of the conference."

Kathryn Watson contributed to this report.