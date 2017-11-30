Live: White House press briefing, November 30, 2017

How to watch today's White House press briefing live:
- Date: Thursday, November 30, 2017
- Time: Scheduled for 3 p.m. ET
- Who: White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders
- Online: Watch live stream on CBSN, or in player above
Potential briefing topics:
- Rex Tillerson: Rumors of Secretary of State Rex Tillerson's White House exit surfaced Thursday morning. CBS News confirmed that current CIA director Mike Pompeo is likely to replace Tillerson.
- Rep. John Conyers: In light of recent sexual harassment claims against the representative, both Speaker of the House Paul Ryan and House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi called on Conyers to resign earlier Thursday. Conyers is currently in a Detroit hospital for a stress-related illness.
- GOP tax plan: Wednesday, the Senate voted to open up the $1.5 trillion Senate GOP tax bill to debate as Republican leadership pushes to bring the legislation to a vote. President Trump pushed the GOP tax plan in a speech from St. Charles, Missouri Wednesday night.