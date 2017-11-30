John Conyers hospitalized, amid harassment allegations

Rep. John Conyers, the top Michigan Democrat who has been accused of harassing former female staff members, is in a Detroit hospital for a stress-related illness, CBS News has confirmed.

Arnold Reed, Conyers' lawyer, confirmed he was hospitalized Wednesday night, and remains in the hospital. The 88-year-old Conyers returned to Michigan this week under increasing pressure to step down from Congress, after multiple women have accused him of sexually harassing them and making an effort to cover up the accusations. Another accuser, Marion Brown, appeared on NBC's "Today" show to claim Conyers "asked me to sexually satisfy him" in 2015.

"It was sexual harassment, violating my body, propositioning me, inviting me to hotels with the guys discussing business and then propositioning me for sex," Brown told the "Today" show. "He just violated my body, he has touched me in different ways and it was very uncomfortable and very unprofessional."

Conyers' lawyer told the Associated Press Wednesday he has no plans to resign. He did step down as ranking member of the House Judiciary Committee.

Last week, Buzzfeed first reported about a settlement Conyers made with a former staffer who accused him of sexual misconduct. Conyers eventually acknowledged the settlement, but denied wrongdoing. Another former staff member accused Conyers of sexual misconduct and filed a lawsuit, but dropped the suit when the court refused to seal the case.

It's unclear where in Detroit Conyers is hospitalized. Family spokesperson Sam Riddle told reporters Thursday morning he is "resting comfortably."

"I just spoke with Monica Conyers on the phone and we'd like to let you know that the congressman is resting comfortably in an area hospital. He's doing OK, as well as can be expected, for a gentleman that's approaching 90 years of age," Riddle told a local ABC affiliate in Detroit Thursday.

Conyers' colleagues in the Congressional Black Caucus say it's not their place to urge the veteran lawmaker to resign over claims that he propositioned staffers, as CBS News' Nancy Cordes has reported.

"We think that is a decision for he and his family and his constituents to make," Rep. Cedric Richmond, D-Louisiana said.

Conyers' alleged behavior is under review by the House Ethics Committee.

Conyers issued this statement last week: