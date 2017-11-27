Live: White House press briefing, November 27, 2017

How to watch today's White House press briefing live:



Date: Monday, November 27, 2017

Monday, November 27, 2017 Time: Scheduled for 3:00 p.m. ET

Scheduled for 3:00 p.m. ET Who: White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders

White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders Online: Watch live stream on CBSN, or in player above

Potential briefing topics:

Tax bill: as Congress returns from its Thanksgiving holiday recess, GOP senators prepare to unveil their tax overhaul bill which they could vote on this week. The president met with GOP members of the Senate Finance Committee today.



as Congress returns from its Thanksgiving holiday recess, GOP senators prepare to unveil their tax overhaul bill which they could vote on this week. The president met with GOP members of the Senate Finance Committee today. Sen. Al Franken sexual misconduct allegations: the Minnesota senator now has four women who have accused him of sexual misconduct. Earlier Monday, Franken apologized again for his behavior from his office on Capitol Hill

the Minnesota senator now has four women who have accused him of sexual misconduct. Earlier Monday, Franken apologized again for his behavior from his office on Capitol Hill Mick Mulvaney and Leandra English: Deputy Director of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau Leandra English filed a lawsuit against President Trump over his appointment of OMB director Mick Mulvaney

"The Administration is aware of the suit filed this evening by Deputy Director English. However the law is clear: Director Mulvaney is the Acting Director of the CFPB," Sanders said in the statement.