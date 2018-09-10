Live: White House briefing September 10, 2018

How to watch today's White House press briefing live:
- Date: Monday, September 22, 2018
- Time: 2:00 p.m. ET
- Who: White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders
- Online: Watch live stream on CBSN, or in the player above
Potential briefing topics:
- Anonymous op-ed: Last week, the New York Times published an op-ed written by a Trump administration official who claims to be part of the "resistance" to President Trump and his policies from inside the White House. Its publication has kept D.C. guessing as to who the author may be;
- Woodward book: Journalist Bob Woodward's scathing account of the Trump White House "Fear" publishes Tuesday. Mr. Trump has called the book "a joke" and claims that it is mostly fiction. Earlier Monday, he tweeted that he might write his own book to counter the forthcoming publication;
- NFL response: As football season begins, players' protests are starting up again. While the players are protesting for social justice causes by kneeling during the pre-game national anthem, Mr. Trump considers the move unpatriotic and offensive. Some players knelt or raised their fists Sunday, and Mr. Trump continued to voice his disapproval of the act on Twitter.
