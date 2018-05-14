Live: White House blames Hamas for deaths of Palestinians - live stream

Last Updated May 14, 2018 2:50 PM EDT
Date: Monday, May 14, 2018
White House deputy press secretary Raj Shah
White House deputy press secretary Raj Shah praised the opening of the U.S. embassy in Jerusalem and called today "a great day for Israel," and a reminder that when Donald Trump makes a promise, he keeps it. He also said that President Trump called the Waffle House shooting hero James Shaw to praise "his heroic actions and quick thinking." Shaw, a customer at the Antioch, Tennessee Waffle House, charged the gunman and grabbed his weapon during a shooting last month.
On the question of violence targeting Palestinians, Shah said that Israel has the right to defend itself, and he blamed Hamas, "which frankly bear[s] responsibility" for the deaths of at least 52 Palestinian protesters. The responsibility for violence "rests squarely with Hamas," he reiterated. Shah called it a "gruesome and unfortunate propaganda attempt" on the part of Hamas.
Asked about President Trump's tweet saying that he and Chinese President Xi Jinping to help Chinese telecom ZTE get back into business, Shah said it is an issue of "high concern for China" and has been raised at various levels of the administration. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross, he said, will look into the matter, consistent with applicable laws and regulations, Shah said. Just last month, the Commerce Department blocked ZTE from importing components from the U.S. for seven years over accusations that it was violating sanctions against North Korea and Iran.
Our policy has been to pursue the complete and irreversible denuclearization of North Korea, Shah said at the White House briefing. Asked about the friendlier tone the president has adopted toward North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, Shah said his rhetoric "has reflected Kim Jong Un's actions" -- in particular, his pledges to halt ICBM and nuclear tests.
On the topic of Kelly Sadler, the aide who made a joke about the ill health of Arizona Sen. John McCain, Shah told reporters that Sadler had apologized to the McCain family. Asked why she hadn't made a public apology, as she reportedly promised Meghan McCain she would, Shah responded only that Sadler had apologized directly to the family. "This is an internal matter," Shah said. She is still an employee and came to work today, Shah said.
- Embassy in Jerusalem: President Trump officially moved the U.S. Embassy in Israel from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem Monday morning, marking a historic change in the region. The move is being met with protests from angry Palestinians on the Gaza-Israel border, where Israeli troops have killed at least 52 Palestinians;
- North Korea: The United States is gearing up for a summit with North Korea on June 12 in Singapore. Mr. Trump will meet with leader Kim Jong Un. Sunday, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo told CBS News' Face the Nation moderator Margaret Brennan that the regime could receive sanctions relief in exchange for "total" denuclearization;
- Trump and Mueller: Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani says that the president's legal team won't decide whether he will sit for an interview with special counsel Robert Mueller's team for its investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 election until after the North Korea summit.