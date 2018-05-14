Live: White House blames Hamas for deaths of Palestinians - live stream

How to watch today's White House press briefing live:

Date: Monday, May 14, 2018

Time: 2 p.m. ET

Who: White House deputy press secretary Raj Shah

White House deputy press secretary Raj Shah Online: Watch live stream on CBSN, or in the player above



White House deputy press secretary Raj Shah praised the opening of the U.S. embassy in Jerusalem and called today "a great day for Israel," and a reminder that when Donald Trump makes a promise, he keeps it. He also said that President Trump called the Waffle House shooting hero James Shaw to praise "his heroic actions and quick thinking." Shaw, a customer at the Antioch, Tennessee Waffle House, charged the gunman and grabbed his weapon during a shooting last month.

On the question of violence targeting Palestinians, Shah said that Israel has the right to defend itself, and he blamed Hamas, "which frankly bear[s] responsibility" for the deaths of at least 52 Palestinian protesters. The responsibility for violence "rests squarely with Hamas," he reiterated. Shah called it a "gruesome and unfortunate propaganda attempt" on the part of Hamas.

Asked about President Trump's tweet saying that he and Chinese President Xi Jinping to help Chinese telecom ZTE get back into business, Shah said it is an issue of "high concern for China" and has been raised at various levels of the administration. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross, he said, will look into the matter, consistent with applicable laws and regulations, Shah said. Just last month, the Commerce Department blocked ZTE from importing components from the U.S. for seven years over accusations that it was violating sanctions against North Korea and Iran.

Our policy has been to pursue the complete and irreversible denuclearization of North Korea, Shah said at the White House briefing. Asked about the friendlier tone the president has adopted toward North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, Shah said his rhetoric "has reflected Kim Jong Un's actions" -- in particular, his pledges to halt ICBM and nuclear tests.

On the topic of Kelly Sadler, the aide who made a joke about the ill health of Arizona Sen. John McCain, Shah told reporters that Sadler had apologized to the McCain family. Asked why she hadn't made a public apology, as she reportedly promised Meghan McCain she would, Shah responded only that Sadler had apologized directly to the family. "This is an internal matter," Shah said. She is still an employee and came to work today, Shah said.

