White House briefing March 20, 2018

Trump and Putin: Tuesday, President Trump called Russian President Vladimir Putin to congratulate him on his reelection on Saturday. In an Oval Office meeting with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Tuesday, the president said he could be meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin to "discuss the arms race" soon.
Cambridge Analytica: As many as 50 million Facebook users had their data harvested without their permission and used by a third party firm, Global Science Research, acting on behalf of Cambridge Analytica, a firm that worked for the Trump campaign.
Opioid epidemic: In New Hampshire Tuesday, Mr. Trump said that his administration will combat the opioid epidemic by prosecuting drug dealers, potentially invoking the death penalty in cases of fatal opioid overdoses;
China tariffs: The Trump administration is considering as much as $60 billion in tariffs on China goods. The announcement could come as soon as Friday. The announcement would follow Mr. Trump's announcement of new tariffs on steel and aluminum, another potential blow to the Chinese economy.