Sanders addresses administration turmoil

White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said Thursday that she does not believe the administration is vulnerable because of staffing vacancies at the White House and personnel changes across the administration.

White House Chief of Staff Gen. John Kelly, National Security Adviser H. R. McMaster, and and up to three Cabinet secretaries could be on the brink of the end to their White House careers, CBS News' Major Garrett has reported, and White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders fielded several questions on this topic Thursday.

"The president wants to make sure he has the right people in the right places at the right time," Sanders said in the White House briefing.

Sanders was asked when that might be.

"As you move through and administration, you have different priorities that you're focused on and different people that are going to lead those efforts and lead those priorities. So you may have changes from time to time," Sanders said, hinting that personnel changes could be afoot.

Given the opportunity to defend Veterans Affairs Secretary David Shulkin, Sanders declined.

"The president has a large number of individuals that are working hard to make sure that that VA is helping veterans at the best level possible," she said. "We are continuing to review if there are anything we can do to improve on that system. And as we make changes, we'll let you know."

In the meantime, Sanders said that there are no imminent personnel announcements.

"I can tell you that every day we are looking at how we can better the system whether it's through policy changes or personnel changes-- not just at the top level but across the board."