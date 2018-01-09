Live: White House briefing January 9, 2018

Last Updated Jan 9, 2018 1:59 PM EST
How to watch today's White House press briefing live:
- Date: Tuesday, January 9, 2018
- Time: 2:30 p.m. ET
- Who: White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders
- Online: Watch live stream on CBSN, or in the player above
Potential briefing topics:
- Bipartisan DACA talks: President Trump held a meeting with Democratic and Republican senators at the White House Tuesday afternoon to restart immigration policy talks. The bipartisan meeting Mr. Trump said that he hopes to come up with "an answer for DACA." He reiterated that he wants to see DACA and security -- including his southern border wall -- in a single bill;
- Trump v. Winfrey 2020? After her Golden Globes speech sparked speculation about a potential presidential run from Oprah Winfrey, Mr. Trump challenged the notion, telling reporters, "I'd beat Oprah" on Tuesday;
- Trump to Switzerland: The president will travel to Davos, Switzerland, at the end of January for the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting. His presence is a rare occurrence for a U.S. president-- the only other to attend the forum in Davos was Bill Clinton in 2000;
- Government funding: A continuing resolution (CR) bill extending government funding will expire on Jan. 19, leaving just 10 days for Congress to strike a deal. If an agreement cannot be met, the government will shut down.