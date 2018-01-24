Live: White House briefing January 24, 2018

How to watch today's White House press briefing live:
- Date: Wednesday, January 24, 2018
- Time: 2:00 p.m. ET
- Who: White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders
- Online: Watch live stream on CBSN, or in the player above
Potential briefing topics:
- DACA deadline: Congress has its eyes set on finding a fix for Deferred Action for Childhood Arrival (DACA) recipients. President Trump ended the program in September 2017 and has since wavered on what should be done about the status of DACA recipients;
- Andrew McCabe: Mr. Trump reportedly asked then-acting FBI director Andrew McCabe whom he voted for in the 2016 presidential election during a personal Oval Office meeting following the firing of Former FBI Director James Comey, CBS News confirmed;
- TPP: Countries in a Pacific Rim trade pact rejected by Mr. Trump are progressing with a final agreement that excludes the U.S., the Associated Press reports