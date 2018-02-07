James Mattis: "Nothing has been decided" on military parade

Secretary of Defense Gen. James Mattis said that "nothing has been decided" on President Trump's request for a military parade in the nation's capitol during Wednesday's White House briefing.

"Nothing has been decided or locked in stone," Mattis said. "This is in the early discussion phases and it's something the president was looking at."

While Mattis expressed uncertainty for the parade's future, he said it would be an opportunity for the president and the American people to "show support and honor our military."

Mr. Trump asked the Pentagon to evaluate potential dates and begin preparations for the national parade, CBS News has confirmed as reports of the request surfaced Tuesday.

Pentagon spokesman Charles Summers told CBS News' David Martin that the request is two weeks old and not much has been done to move planning along. Mattis said the potential parade is currently in a "brainstorming session."

The president first floated the idea of a military parade while on a state visit to France last year. He witnessed a military parade in Paris in honor of Bastille Day, and mused about wanting a similar spectacle for the United States.

June 1991 was the most recent U.S. military parade, which was held to celebrate the U.S. victory in the first Gulf War.

"We haven't made a final decision," Mattis said in the briefing. "The president is simply exploring ways he can highlight and show the pride that we have in the military, the people that have served and sacrificed to allow us all of the freedoms that we have. The president is very proud of the United States military and all that they do on behalf of all us and we're simply exploring options."