White House says Trump is not advocating for a shutdown

After President Trump said he would be willing to shut down the government should Congress be unable to reach a combination funding and immigration deal, White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said that the Trump administration hopes to avoid a shutdown.

When asked Tuesday afternoon if the president was advocating for a shutdown, Sanders said that he's "encouraging people to do their jobs."

"The president is encouraging them to get a deal on the budget as he's laid out-- a two year, a long term budget deal that actually helps our military instead of doing these short term deals," Sanders said. "That's what he's advocated all along."

Sanders later clarified that the White House expects funding and immigration bills to pass as separate measures.

"The president isn't looking for this but if the Democrat party is going to continue to threaten a shutdown because they won't include responsible immigration reforms including fixing MS-13 loopholes and other issues, then the president welcomes that fight," she said. "It's a fight we won last time and it's one we're very confident that we would win again.

Sanders said that the Trump administration hopes to fix the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) "problem" and blamed its existence on the obama administration. She said that the president reserves the right to potentially extend DACA beyond the March 5 deadline, but that he aims to resolve the issue before then.