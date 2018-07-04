Trump hosts military families at White House

President Trump and first lady Melania Trump hosted a picnic for military families at the White House in honor of Independence Day on Wednesday. He made brief remarks at the Fourth of July event ahead of fireworks later Wednesday night.

"Melania and I are honored to celebrate American independence with the heroes who protect American independence. The men, the women of the United States military. These are our finest, thank you very much," Mr. Trump said at the event.

Mr. Trump then singled out service members from the Army, Navy, Coast Guard, Air Force, and Marine Corps -- along with their families. He also touted his idea for a "space force" that would exist as a separate military service.

"God bless you, God bless America, and God bless our military," Mr. Trump said, wrapping up his remarks. "Happy Fourth of July."

Mr. Trump spent much of the holiday golfing at Trump National Golf Club in Sterling, Virginia. Earlier Wednesday he wished Americans a happy Fourth of July in a series of tweets and videos.