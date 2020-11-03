How to watch coverage of election night

CBS News will be broadcasting election night coverage from a new election night studio at the ViacomCBS headquarters in Times Square. CBSN will have updates throughout the day with a special election night edition of "Red & Blue" streaming at 5 p.m. ET. Beginning at 7 p.m., CBSN will have continuous coverage with exit poll analysis and up-to-the-minute calls from the CBS News Decision Desk.

CBSN coverage began at 7 a.m. ET with anchor Anne-Marie Green. Vladimir Duthiers and Tanya Rivero will provide updates throughout the day. "Red & Blue," at 5 p.m. ET, will be anchored by Elaine Quijano. Starting at 7 p.m. ET, CBSN will provide continuous coverage, led by elections and surveys director Anthony Salvanto.

How to watch election night coverage

Election night coverage on CBS begins at 6:30 p.m. ET on "CBS Evening News," led by anchor and managing editor Norah O'Donnell, and continues throughout the evening and into the early hours.

O'Donnell will be joined by "CBS This Morning" co-host Gayle King, "Face the Nation" moderator and senior foreign affairs correspondent Margaret Brennan, "60 Minutes" correspondent and CBS News senior political analyst John Dickerson, and CBS News political correspondent Ed O'Keefe.

CBS News' coverage will also include reporting from chief Washington correspondent Major Garrett on exit polls and voter integrity; chief congressional correspondent Nancy Cordes on House and Senate races; Maria Elena Salinas on various voting blocks; and Jeff Pegues on election security and misinformation.

Former White House chief of staff Reince Priebus and former Obama senior adviser Valerie Jarrett will also be offering perspectives.