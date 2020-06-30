Little Caesars fires 2 workers after swastika found on pizza

Brook Park, Ohio — Two employees were fired after an Ohio couple who purchased a pizza at Little Caesars found pepperonis placed to form a backward swastika.

Misty and Jason Laska made the discovery when they opened the box they bought at the store on Saturday night.

Misty Laska posted a photo on Twitter. "I'm truly disappointed. This is truly saddening and disturbing and not funny at all!" she wrote.

Pepperoni placed on a pizza bought in a Little Ceasers on June 27, 2020 forms reverse swastika. WOIO-TV



The Laskas said they tried calling the store, but were unable to reach anyone.

"The point is, there should not be this kind of hate happening today. With the climate we're in right now, why make a joke like that?" Misty remarked to CBS Cleveland affiliate WOIO-TV.

"We're trying to solve hate, and even if this was just a joke internally for the employees, just stop. Stop with the symbolism, and let it go away," Jason Laska told the station.

Little Caesar Enterprises released a statement to the station, saying, "We have zero tolerance for racism and discrimination in any form, and these franchise store employees were immediately terminated. We're deeply disappointed that this happened, as this conduct is completely against our values."

On Sunday, Misty tweeted that she and her husband were being called on the carpet: