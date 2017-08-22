Lindsey Vonn slams hacked nude photos with Tiger Woods

Lindsey Vonn is speaking out after a website published hacked nude photos of her and her ex, Tiger Woods. The 32-year-old Olympic athlete said she will take "all necessary and appropriate" legal action against the hackers and the sites who published the graphic photos of her and Woods.

Her representative told the Big Lead, "It is an outrageous and despicable invasion of privacy for anyone to steal and illegally publish private intimate photos ... She believes the individuals responsible for hacking her private photos as well as the websites that encourage this detestable conduct should be prosecuted to the fullest extent under the law." TMZ reports that the photos were taken from Vonn's hacked phone. Vonn and Woods dated until 2015.

Vonn, who is currently preparing for the 2018 Winter Olympics, is one of many celebrities whose photos have been leaked.

In March, Emma Watson announced she was taking legal action over the publication of private photos her reps says were stolen. The photos, which showed Watson undressing during a fitting, were leaked on 4chan.

In December, "Pretty Little Liars" actress Lucy Hale spoke out against a topless photo that was leaked.

"Once again, a woman in the public eye was violated, stolen from and her private life and body were exposed for anyone to see. I will not apologize for living my life and having a personal life that is all mine. It's truly unfortunate that being exposed in this way is allowed," Hale said.

Last August, nude photos of comedian and actress Leslie Jones were leaked, though she took it in stride.

"If you want to hurt anybody these days, you're going to have to do way more than leak their nudes or call them names," she said on "Saturday Night Live."

In January, a Chicago man was handed a nine-month prison sentence for his role in a 2014 Hollywood hacking scandal that exposed nude photographs of dozens of A-list celebrities, including Jennifer Lawrence.